Water rates to rise in one SWAR city

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cost of water is going up for some Texarkana residents.

Monday night, the city’s board of directors approved an 8.5 percent rate increase for TWU customers.

Officials said that will amount to about $2 dollars a month on customer bills.

New requirements for those shooting fireworks were also on the agenda and received the nod.



If finally approved later this month, the new rules would include giving two weeks notice to the public of any fireworks display.

It’s illegal for the general public to shoot fireworks in the Texarkana, Ark. city limits. Those who do must be licensed by the state.