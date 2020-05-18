WEARETEXARKANA: TXK Chamber of Commerce creates campaign to bring support for local businesses

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce has started a campaign called “Tying the Community Back Together” to bring support to local businesses.

According to the Chamber, the campaign is a continuence of support for its members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next 14 days, packets will be handed out to help spread the word that business are opened and supporting each other.

According to the Partnership Director, Hannah Wren, the hashtag #WeareTexarkana is used as a way to unite small businesses and show their support for one another.

“Small businesses they fall into our hashtag … hashtag #WeareTexarkana. We are going to get through this together from the start to the end, during the good and the bad times,” said Wren.

Member of the Chamber and owner of HighTech Signs, Russell Sparks, says he is excited to be opened and participating in the campaign.

“Oh, its a great campaign i think it will really help local businesses get the word out to all the people of Texarkana and really help the economy out,” said Sparks.

Chamber members can contact the Natalie Haywood at the Chamber for a Tying the Community Back Together packet.

The packet will include a blue “We’re Open” sign and two pieces of red ribbon. When the packet is dropped off, the Chamber will take a photo and post it to social media.

According to the chamber, businesses are encouraged to place the sign in their window. When ready, the business will take a picture tying the two pieces of ribbon together and post to social media, tagging the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says the final ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather in a large crowd in Downtown Texarkana.