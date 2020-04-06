Westerman: Ark. finds additional ventilators in inventory

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a conference call with the media on Monday, Ark. Congressman Bruce Westerman said that his state is tracking below initial projections when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Westerman went on to say he supports Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s handling of the situation so far, as it appears to be working. He added that state officials are turning over every leaf to find personal protective equipment for those affected by the pandemic.



“I was able to work with the Arkansas Pharmacy Association and the … durable medical goods suppliers, that are all licensed through the pharmacology board. They actually did a survey and found there were 54 ventilators in inventory in Arkansas that the state didn’t know about,” he said.

Arkansas has not issued an order for its residents to shelter in place, but Gov. Hutchinson has taken many other steps including closing schools and banning dine-in service at restaurants.