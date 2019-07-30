Westerman meets with constituents

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday afternoon, folks gathered to hear from Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., who recently returned home to his district from Washington, DC.



Westerman took questions from the small crowd at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus of the University of Arkansas. People asked questions on topics ranging from resources for veterans to school safety.



Rep. Westerman was critical of a recent vote to raise the debt ceiling and fund the government for the next two years. “That bill does absolutely nothing to address the root problems of the deficit and what’s causing the deficit, that’s why I voted against it and I’ll continue to vote against legislation like that, that offers no solutions to the problems that caused us to get into the predicaments that we get in.”



Westerman plans to meet with constituents again on August 7 at 4 p.m. at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.