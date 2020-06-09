Westerman talks transportation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman addressed transportation needs in a meeting via Zoom with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Chamber leaders asked Westerman if there was any way to squeeze in funding in the budget to help complete and connect Interstates 49 and 69. “The transportation bill is up for re-authorization and unfortunately, there was a bill put out a couple of weeks ago … it was basically a Green New Deal transportation messaging bill that didn’t call out any specific projects,” Westerman said.

The Republican congressman said that even if the bill passes the house, he doesn’t think the senate will consider it.