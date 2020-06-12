“Where we stand”: TTPD shares general order manual policies with public

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texarkana Texas Police Department has shared their general order manual with the public in the wake of the “senseless” murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

We have always been very open and transparent in what we do and are committed to keeping our community informed about your police department. In the wake of the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we’ve been getting calls and messages asking about our policies here in Texarkana, Texas. Rather than trying to respond to each of these individually, we thought it would be better to put together the information in one place and share it directly with you.

Also, our complete General Order Manual has been available for several years now. You can go see for yourself the rules under which we operate. As you can see, we’ve been doing these things for a long time already.

We appreciate the support our community has always shown us. However, we don’t take it for granted at all. We continue to work hard every day to earn that respect.

Today, we renew our promise to you that we will continue to protect every person in this community to the absolute best of our ability – the right thing in the right way. How do we do that? Simply put, we will treat people the way that we would want to be treated ourselves.

Texarkana Texas Police Department