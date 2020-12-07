Wide-spread IT issue causes major outages in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A wide-spread IT issue has caused major outages to systems and services provided by the Cities of Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas.

The issue, which happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, has also impacted the networks for Texarkana Water Utilities and Bowie County.

City officials said the outage did not affect 9-1-1 services.

If you need ervices from any of these offices please be aware that wait times may be longer, processes may be altered, and some services may not be available at this time.

According to city officials, there is not an expected timeframe for these issues to be resolved.

For more information from specific departments or offices, please call ahead during regular business hours.