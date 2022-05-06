TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The 7th annual Twice as Nice Wine festival returns to Spring Lake Park in Texarkana this Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The annual event will feature almost 30 Texas wineries, artisans, and other vendors, a dozen food options, as well as live music all day.

The goal this year is to raise $275,000, all of which will be used to fund services provided by Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area.

“The Alzheimer’s alliance has been around for over 37 years, and we have over 17,000 families in our area dealing with this horrible disease,” said Executive Director Terrie Arnold. “This event allows us to raise dollars to help provide the many resources, education, support, and our respite care.”

Three days a week, the Alliance’s Our Place Day Respite Center provides a place for Alzheimer’s patients so their caregivers can take a break and care for themselves.

General admission is free, but tickets to the wine garden are $20.