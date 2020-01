TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who fatally shot her boyfriend in her home is found guilty of murder.

After the verdict, Tonya Barnett was sentenced to 25-years in prison.

Barnett told the jury she shot Cecil Ellis Jr. in the back of the head in self-defense.

But during the trial, Barnett’s story kept changing. In the final moments leading up to the shooting, Barnett said she and ellis were fighting over a cell phone.