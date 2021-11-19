Woman’s body found in Texarkana drainage ditch; police investigating

Police were called to the corner of Jefferson and Arkansas Blvd. by the E-Z Mart around 9 a.m. Friday morning after someone spotted a woman’s body in the drainage ditch. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a Texarkana, Arkansas drainage ditch Friday morning.

Police say someone in the neighborhood spotted the body of a white female in a drainage ditch at the corner of Jefferson and Arkansas Blvd. by the E-Z Mart.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it is not clear yet how long she had been there, how she got there, or who she is.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.