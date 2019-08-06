Work on Texarkana airport to begin in coming months

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s airport manager says there are plans to break ground on the first phase of a new facility in the coming months. 

Tuesday night, Mark Mellinger received approval from the Texarkana, Ark. board of directors for a credit line increase for the airport, from $1 million to $3 million. He said the money will be used for capital improvements and will be reimbursed through state and federal grants.

Mellinger said he expects to break ground on a new $7 million taxiway for the new airport in September or October, 2019. 

He added that a new airport is a vital part of the region’s economic engine. “It attracts new businesses, new people into the area, population increases, you get more taxes, more revenue, economic growth is a big part of that as well.”

Mellinger said he expects to break ground on a new terminal in the spring of 2020.

