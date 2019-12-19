Work to revive ETX hospital underway

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Work is finally underway to restore the old hospital in Clarksville.

About a dozen workers are at the site of the old hospital, getting it ready for construction. Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing calls it the pre-construction phase, which she said is estimated to take about two months. “About 80% of the hospital is structurally sound, and 20% is not at this point.”

Rushing said after pre-construction is complete, construction to restore the hospital will begin. That’s welcome news to many in the area, especially the city’s elderly residents. “We have two nursing homes here, that both of them need a place to put their patients when they’re ill,” said Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson.

The old hospital in the city closed in 2014 and a group of investors has been working to reopen the facility for years. City officials said though they’ve hit several road blocks, but persistence paid off and now there’s optimism about the city’s future growth. Once open, Williamson said the hospital is expected to employ about 80 people. “Most of those are real good paying jobs and that’s something we lack around here really bad,” he said.



Construction on the facility is expected to take between 12 and 18 months. “A lot of people coming in, construction crews, you know, working on the hospital, local spending, staying at various housing units, you know, so it’ll be a good thing for us all the way around,” said Rushing.

The hospital is being financed by investment group Amy Holding, LLC.

