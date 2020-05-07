Work underway on new Tyson feed mill in SWAR

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work is underway on a new $65 million Tyson feed mill.

County officials said the project is expected to employ about 50 people and will support hundreds of local growers, with the potential to add more.

Tyson is the largest employer in Hempstead County with almost 1,300 workers. This new feed mill will replace the old Nashville site and the existing site in Hope.

The 320-acre tract of land is located off Highway 195 and features rail access. Hempstead Co. Quorum Court District 4 representative Ed Darling said, “Now, they’re trucking in feed every day and there’s always a chance you could run short or whatever, but being able to have a 100 rail cars on site assures a continuous supply of feed.” “That is one of the big factors also in early visits with Tyson officials that really did attract them to this location here, the railroad is going to be tremendous,” added State Rep. Danny Watson.

The mill is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. “This absolutely secures Tyson and secures that partnership between Hempstead County and Tyson for many years to come,” Darling said.