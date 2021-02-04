World Cancer Day: Texarkana doctors bring awareness to cancer screenings

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s World Cancer Day and Texarkana medical professionals are bringing awareness to the importance of screenings and early detection.

Doctors typically recommend annual screenings starting around age 50. Experts say cancer can be caused by environmental, dietary factors, or be hereditary.

To aid in early detection, people are encouraged to know their family’s history.

“Texarkana meets or exceeds the percentages of new cases in breast, lung, prostate, colon, and rectal across the board,” said Dr. Charles Matthews, CHRISTUS Medical Director of Radiation.

Doctors urge you to not let the pandemic stop you from getting your annual check-up.