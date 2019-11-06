Texarkana pastor expands to a prime time slot on satellite radio

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pastor Jeff Schreve of First Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas says his congregation has grown after a decision to move to a new time slot on Sirius XM Radio.

The broadcasts are now aired at 8 p.m. They used to air at 3:30 a.m.

“We’re very grateful that God has blessed and used the broadcast to minister way outside the walls of this church,” Pastor Schreve said.

Although Schreve is grateful for the outreach he has through the radio broadcast, he says it’s still no comparison to being present for a Sunday service.

“It’s so much better to be apart live and in person than it is just watching on television or just live streaming or something like that because then you get the interaction of the people and you experience the actual service here in this room.”

According to the minister, all funds made from the broadcast are used to further expand the outreach of the show.

“We started out small and it takes a lot of money to do this. so we’re totally listener supported. this isn’t funded by the church. We’re a listener-supported ministry. It was lord you lead us to do this and we’re trusting you to make this grow,” said Schreve.

He says his sole purpose is to reach people for Christ and he encourages everyone to tune in.

The show broadcasts on 90.5 in Texarkana and on Sirius XM channel 131 at 8 p.m. For more information visit fromhisheart.org



