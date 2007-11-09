Texarkana Road Closures For Veteran’s Day Weekend

Construction is forcing some road closures around Texarkana this weekend. Its happening along I-30. Kings Highway will be closed from 11 pm Friday until 7 am Saturday. Saint Michaels Drive at University Avenue will to shut down Sunday starting at 2 pm until 5 pm Monday evening. TxDOT says the detour for Kings Highway will be New Boston Road down to Sowell Lane to Richmond Road. The Saint Michaels detour takes motorist to Waggoner Creek Road to University Avenue, to McKnight Road to Pleasant Grove Road, then to Saint Michaels Drive.