Texarkana stepmother formally charged in death of toddler

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is formally charged with capitol murder in the death of her young stepdaughter.

McKinley Cawley, 3, died last month. Texarkana, Arkansas police said their investigation revealed an overwhelming amount of abuse in the case.

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said McKinley’s stepmother, McKenna Belcher, is charged with murder and domestic battery.

The toddler’s father, Everette Cawley, is charged with permitting the abuse of a minor.

Their next court date is set for June 11.

