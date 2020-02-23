Texarkana’s Mardi Gras parade

TEXARKANA, Ark. Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Twin Cities of Texarkana enjoyed their Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

People flocked to downtown to toss and grab beads, enjoy food and the floats, along with costumes and activities for kids.

Local businesses came out and parade goers said it brings a lot of fun to celebrate Mardi Gras in Texarkana.

“It brings us all together in a very colorful and I don’t want to say bright but yeah bright fashion,” said Elena Parker, parade attendee and helper.

“There’s not a lot to do in Texarkana so a parade is lovely!” Danielle Kinnaird said.

The parade was also kicked off with a 5-K run this morning and a Disney-themed children’s parade.