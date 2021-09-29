Texas child creates a lemonade stand to help health workers

TEXAS. (KMSS) – An eight-year old girl wanting to help healthcare workers by starting lemonade stand and now her operation is expanding.

Candace Sweat introduces us to this week’s Standout Student.

Nurse Alicia Carter said days on the frontline during a global pandemic often leave little room for down time.

“There’s days when we don’t even have time to go eat lunch or get a meal,” Carter said.

Eight-year-old Mimi Saleh changed that even if only for a day.

“She had cute little notes that she handwrote. So cute. She put it in every single bag of food and tied it,” Carter said.

Mimi wanted to do something for our healthcare workers. So on Labor day Weekend she hit the grocery store with her parents and went straight for the produce section. 100% of the proceeds went toward purchasing meals for those on the frontlines at Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano.

Mimi raised $2,300 for 1,000 meals from Bella Italia restaurant for nurses, doctors and staff.

“I think it just made everybody reflect about all the things there are to be thankful for. So, it just touched our hearts,” Carter said.