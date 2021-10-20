Texas DPS promotes National School Bus Safety

Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and the Texas Department of public safety wants to remind everyone to prioritize school bus safety.

More troopers will be on the roads this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students.

“Everything from the kids loading and unloading on the school bus to making sure motorists are observing all of the school bus locations,” Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Gregg Williams said.

Texas DPS says school buses are the safest mode of travel for children to get to school

According to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, more than 25 million children ride the school bus every day.