Texas fire department celebrates retirement of dummies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is celebrating the “retirement” of some of their longest-serving dummies.

In a post to the department’s Facebook page on Monday, the AFD invited the public to “congratulate” the faithful, but aging training tools they’d come to call Disco Dan, Manikin Mike, Randy, and Annie.

“Manikin Mike spent 22 years in the training division,” the post said.

“Randy was a big part of the Rescue program for over a decade.

Annie conducted CPR classes for 18 years and developed the ‘Stop the Bleed’ initiative.

Disco Dan has been in the ARFF program forever.

Good luck to all of you!!!”

“This should be fun to find at the landfill!” read the caption in one photo showing the training dummies pilled in a dumpster.

The department says the tools have served their purpose and are being sent on to bigger and better things.

