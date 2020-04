TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – In an interview with Texas Governor Gregg Abbott yesterday he clarified what the travel from Louisiana to Texas meant for people who may have to travel across the border for work.

The travel ban was set in place due to Louisiana being deemed a hot spot for COVID-19. The order mandates a 14-day self-quarantine for those traveling into Texas.



No word yet on when that travel ban will be lifted.