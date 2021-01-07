Texas legislature to meet next week

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas lawmakers are set to gather in Austin next week for the 87th regular session of the legislature.

District One Representative Gary VanDeaver, who represents Texarkana, said the biggest issue lawmakers will face is balancing the budget amid an economy affected by COVID-19.

In an interview Thursday morning, VanDeaver said he hopes that Health and Human Services, along with education, can be spared budget cuts.

As for legislation he is sponsoring, VanDeaver said he filed a bill that if passed, would allow juvenile hearings to continue virtually. “One of the, I guess, silver linings in this cloud we call COVID, is we’ve learned a lot of things about how we can do things differently and still accomplish what we need to, without all of the transportation, and just, the logistics of having people there in person, and these hearings seem to be working well, but currently law doesn’t allow that after the emergency order expires,” he said.



VanDeaver said he’s also sponsored a bill that protects student privacy. It’s a bill that did not make it through both houses last session.



Redistricting will be another big issue that lawmakers will face. VanDeaver said it will have a major impact on the Texarkana area. “This district is going to have to grow geographically because we are not growing in population and so we know that this district is going to become larger and take in more counties or more cities and so, the end result is, it tends to water down the representation and the influence that this area has.”

The 2021 session of the legislature is set to convene on January 12th.