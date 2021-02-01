1 person dies in 18-wheeler crash on I-20

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead following an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning on Interstate-20.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 584 in Gregg County.

It involved a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. All eastbound traffic is being rerouted via SH 135 then FM 1252.

Dark said that more information would be released soon, pending notification of the victim’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

