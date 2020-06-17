15-year-old Tyler girl runs to honor memories of fallen law enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Running is beneficial for health as many people exercise to stay fit or stay active.

But for 15-year-old Faith Leach, the reasoning is a lot larger.

Leach runs 12 miles every week in the memory of fallen law enforcement officers.

“I wanted it to be a sacrifice. I wanted it to be hard, so that if their friends and family one day see what I’m doing, so that they’ll know that their loved one wasn’t forgotten,” she said.

The activity started after the incident in Ferguson back in 2014. As a result, Leach started running to make a statement because she didn’t want public perception about officers to be tainted.

“I’m trying to change American’s view on law enforcement. To make it positive because not all law enforcement officers are bad and I’m trying to help people understand that,” Faith said.

While running itself is a challenge, Faith carries a large flag on her shoulder to spread the message.

“It’s the thin blue line flag. It stands for law enforcement that wears a thin blue line on their badge,” said Faith.

Her mother is proud of her accomplishment and how a daily task is making a big impact.

“So as much as I want to say I hope I instilled some of this in her at a younger age, it’s her responsibility to stay committed to it. So you do it, you commit to it, and you do your best and follow it all the way through,” said her mother, Amber.

To help spread the word, Faith created her own Facebook page and website called FAITH for L.E.O.

“The hardest thing we deal with “FAITH for L.E.O” is when somebody from a fallen officers families contacts her. It touches close to home, it doesn’t matter what the scenario of the situation was its still a loss of life, and its one of the hardest things we deal with, ” she said.

Between practicing piano, the violin, and being a member of the young marines, it doesn’t look like Faith will slow down anytime soon.

