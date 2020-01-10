18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Louisiana man in Timpson Thursday night.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 84 around 9:50 p.m.

TX DPS says 27-year-old Dezmond McKinney of Mansfield, La., was driving a 1997 Honda passenger car and failed to yield right of way from U.S. 84 when his vehicle was struck by a southbound 2019 Freightliner truck semi-trailer. Mckinney died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Authorities say 50-year-old Maksym Kabakov of Des Plaines, Illinois, the driver of the 18-wheeler, did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.