Houston police officer shot, killed after domestic disturbance call; 2 more injured

HOUSTON (KXAN/AP) — A Houston police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Harold Preston, 65, died after sustaining several gunshot wounds, Police Chief Art Acevedo said. Preston had 41 years of service in the police force.

Another officer and the suspect’s son were also shot at the scene before a SWAT team was dispatched, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

The two officers were taken to Memorial Hermann hospital. The suspect’s son, a 14-year-old, was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition. Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is expected to recover, Chief Acevedo says.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the abdomen, Acevedo says.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Holly Hall Street around 8 a.m. Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.