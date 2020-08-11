3-year-old Texas boy removed from flight after mask tantrum

(KPRC/NBC NEWS) — A Texas mother says her family was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight Monday morning because her 3-year-old son, who has autism, would not wear a face mask.

“It was just not a good morning,” Alyssa Sadler says.

Sadler says she was trying to get back home from Midland, Texas, with her son and 1-year-old daughter. The flight initially left the gate but a crewmember said the plane would have to return when the boy wouldn’t keep the mask on.

“He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming no, no, no,” Sadler says.

She said her son has a sensory processing disorder and doesn’t like his face touched. Sadler also had a note from the boy’s doctor about his condition but she said that didn’t make a difference.

