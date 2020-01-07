32-year-old Texas man arrested, accused of helping runaway teen in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Big Sandy, Texas man is facing charges for allegedly helping a teenage girl run away from home early Sunday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Alexander Snyder assisted 17-year-old Bianca Mooney with running away, and it is believed he picked her up near her home.

Deputies say Snyder and Mooney met on social media, and she was found at his home by the FBI, Texas Rangers, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Synder was arrested by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and he is being charged with harboring a runaway child, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

