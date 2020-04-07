5-year-old Texas boy dies after being hit by stray bullet while making TikTok videos on balcony

HOUSTON (WGHP) — A 5-year-old boy died at the hospital Monday a week after he was shot while recording videos on the balcony of his family’s Houston home.

Jordan Allen Jr. was making videos with his dad on the social networking app TikTok when a stray bullet struck him on March 31, according to his family and the medical examiner, KTRK reports.

This is Jordan Allen Jr. The 5 year old boy lost his life after being hit with a stray bullet. He was struck while recording TikTok videos with his dad on their balcony. Anyone with info call @CrimeStopHOU. Please pray for this family. 🙏🏻 Details here -> https://t.co/uSFMptER1m. pic.twitter.com/ZcIKkk1d93 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) April 6, 2020

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. while Jordan was sitting with his family on the balcony porch of their second-floor home in southwest Houston.

“He just told me to get him some juice, that’s why I stepped in the house to get him some juice,” Jordan Allen Sr. told KTRK.

Then, five to six shots range out, and Allen Jr. was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

Midwest Patrol & Homicide Investigators are en route to a shooting scene in the area near 8500 Richmond. 5 year old juvenile was shot and is in critical condition. Investigation ongoing. #hounews

CCU12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 1, 2020

“Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help,” Allen Sr. said.

The shooter drove away from the scene.

Monday morning, his family took him off of life support, according to KTRK.