84-year-old E. Texas man, possibly with gun, reported missing

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 84-year-old East Texas man, with possible possession of a gun, was reported missing by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they request that if Barrett is spotted, to not approach him, due to possibly possessing a gun.

Thurman Barrett, 84, of Joaquin, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 28 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Williams Landing and Woodland Shores area in Joaquin.

Barrett has grey hair, blue eyes, is 5’8″ and weighs around 200 pounds.

If someone knows of Barrett’s whereabouts or may have seen him are asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936-598-5601 and provide the location.

Officials say Barrett was seen driving a 1997 Chevrolet extended pickup with a Texas plate HVB6036. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office provided a stock image to show what Barrett’s car may look like.

