A closer look: Where Texas ranks in COVID-19 restrictions

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (CW39/KTAL) – Texas ranks 28th in the nation in states with the least restrictive COVID-19 regulations, according to a study done by the personal finance site, Wallethub.

WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics, ranging from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.

The website also broke down specific restrictions and requirements in each state by category and on a scale of 1 being Fewest Restrictions to 25 being Average, this is how Texas stacks up:

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS IN TEXAS (1=Fewest, 25=Average)

1st: State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

1st: Travel Restrictions

1st: Strictness of “Shelter in Place”

12th: Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

14th: Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

18th: Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

26th: Large Gatherings Restrictions

29th: Workplace Temperature /screening

34th: Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

WalletHub

The study also looks at COVID-19 death rate ranking based on restrictions. Texas ranks 41st. And when you compare unemployment rates to state restrictions, Texas ranks 45th.

WalletHub

To see the entire list of how each State and D.C. rank on all of these lists, visit the WalletHub website here.