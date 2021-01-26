A closer look: Where Texas ranks in COVID-19 restrictions

HOUSTON (CW39/KTAL) – Texas ranks 28th in the nation in states with the least restrictive COVID-19 regulations, according to a study done by the personal finance site, Wallethub.
WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics, ranging from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.
The website also broke down specific restrictions and requirements in each state by category and on a scale of 1 being Fewest Restrictions to 25 being Average, this is how Texas stacks up:
CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS IN TEXAS (1=Fewest, 25=Average)
- 1st: State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
- 1st: Travel Restrictions
- 1st: Strictness of “Shelter in Place”
- 12th: Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 14th: Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations
- 18th: Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
- 26th: Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 29th: Workplace Temperature /screening
- 34th: Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
The study also looks at COVID-19 death rate ranking based on restrictions. Texas ranks 41st. And when you compare unemployment rates to state restrictions, Texas ranks 45th.
To see the entire list of how each State and D.C. rank on all of these lists, visit the WalletHub website here.