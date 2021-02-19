Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Activist Erin Brockovich calls Texas water crisis ‘complete state mismanagement’

Texas

by: Sharon Raissi,

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Clean water activist and environmental advocate Erin Brockovich is blasting Texas’ handling of its current water situation following this week’s winter storm.

A historic winter storm brought freezing temperatures across the state, leaving thousands without power or water. With so many now on a boil water advisory, she says this is a widespread failure.

“Now you’re looking at a state that practically has no water with 13 million people under a boil water notice,” Brockovich said. “It’s complete state mismanagement.”

Brockovich, who was once portrayed by Julia Roberts in a film depicting her journey into activism, said the Texas infrastructure is not prepared to take on harsh weather conditions like the recent freeze.

“You have a failing infrastructure, you need to be on a national grid, you have a national water crisis, and my gosh, you’re not responding to the needs of the state of Texas,” Brockovich said. “They need water, they need food, they need warmth immediately.”

This comes shortly after Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for the state of Texas. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he will ask President Joe Biden to declare Texas a major disaster area.

“Infrastructures need to be reformed, they need to be updated they need to be done yesterday, and I don’t know why we just continue to have this political infighting and we don’t get busy at the task at hand,” Brockovich said.

This crisis is part of a larger picture, according to Brockovich. She expects Texas to see more extreme weather events in the future and advises residents to prepare themselves.

“We as individuals need to be prepared,” Brockovich said. “Expect this to happen again. Have more water on hand, look for reverse osmosis systems for your houses, look at generators in case you have these power outages. Look at cold weather coming, storing up on blankets. These are the things that I think we’ve taken for granted or always thought that governments or agencies had our back on, and this could never happen in America, but it is happening. At an individual level, be prepared.”

There are 725 Texas water systems that have issued boil water notices, affecting 13 million Texans, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“We certainly need to start expecting more climate changes, more floods, more hurricanes, more conditions like you’re having in Texas,” Brockovich said. “You’re looking at an infrastructure and a water system and a power grid that will not be able to sustain that.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss