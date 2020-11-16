AMBER Alert discontinued for boy last seen in Beeville

Texas

by: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Posted: / Updated:

BEEVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Beeville Police Department was searching for a 9-year-old boy last seen Sunday night and a woman accused in his abduction. The AMBER Alert has since been discontinued.

Beeville police said the boy was last seen in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street around 10:23 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities were also looking for a woman in connection with his abduction. She was last heard from in Beeville and last seen driving a stolen green 2014 Chevy Sonic.

Example of green 2014 Chevy Sonic
Example of green 2014 Chevy Sonic

Beeville is located in between San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss