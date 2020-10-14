Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teen

SAN JUAN, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted Texas teenager.

17-year-old Arranza Larraga was last seen at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday night in San Juan near the southern border.

She is 5’0″ with blond hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 117 pounds.

Arranza also has a mole on her inner left knee. No information about a potential suspect or vehicle was released.

If you see her, please contact police.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Arranza Diaz Larraga from San Juan, TX, on 10/13/2020. pic.twitter.com/805KEzjmpP — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 14, 2020

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.