Amber Alert issued for Texas 7-month-old girl believed to be abducted by her mother

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – The Irving Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant that is believed to have been abducted by her mother.

7-month-old Serenity Berry was last seen with her mother Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35. She was wearing a white onesie when she was taken. Bridges was wearing a multi-color shirt with blue jean leggings.

She drives a blue 2011 Ford Focus with the license plate MGP8642. Police write that they believe Serenity is in “grave danger.”

