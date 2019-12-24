Arkansas woman arrested in Nacogdoches for assault, suspected of murder back home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas woman was arrested Monday afternoon on assault charges and is also suspected of murder back at home, according to Officer Jason Bridges.

The Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 3600 block of FM 225 after a man was found with blood on his face. The man said he was the victim of an assault just six blocks down the road.

Jordana Rogers, 31, of Mansfield, Arkansas, was found at the scene and deputies “became very suspicious of [her] due to how she was acting and other pertinent facts and evidence discovered on the scene.” It is unknown at this time what was found at the scene. She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies contacted officers with the Mansfield Police Department and asked them to perform a welfare check on Rogers’ mother because they “did not feel right about the situation.”

Mansfield PD found her mother dead in her home and believed the cause of death was a homicide. It is unclear how she died. The Arkansas State Police have taken over that investigation.

Rogers remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail on the assault charges. Bridges said more information would be released on the case at a later time.