As many call for tighter gun laws, Texas’ set to loosen up

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC News) – Ten new pro-gun laws will take effect in Texas in four weeks, less than a month after 22 people died in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measures after they were passed in a 2019 legislative session that the National Rifle Association, or NRA, called “highly successful” at the time, celebrating that the measures “will further loosen Texas’ permissive gun laws” and would send the “gun control crowd home empty-handed.”

