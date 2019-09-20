Texas company recalls 11,000 pounds of chicken pub-style entrees

WASHINGTON (USDA News Release) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection announced this afternoon that Astrochef LLC. is recalling almost 11, 475 pounds of frozen chicken pub-style entrees labeled as beef pub-style due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The frozen pub-style entrees were produced on June 18, 2019 by the Rockwell, Texas establishment.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. 46299” on the product packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.