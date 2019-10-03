Atlanta librarians thank state legislator for support

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some local librarians are showing their appreciation for a state lawmaker.

The group recognized Texas State Representative Chris Paddie with a resolution Thursday during the Atlanta-area Rotary Club Meeting. Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom accepted the recognition on his behalf.

Paddie served as head of the sunset review committee evaluating the continued need for the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

