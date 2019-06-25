Autopsy: Texas baby born premature had nearly 100 fractures in her body when she died

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KTRK) – An autopsy reveals the horrific circumstances that lead to the death of a Houston baby at just 10 weeks old.

According to court records obtained by KTRK, Jazmine Robin was born premature at just 29 weeks. She spent several weeks in the hospital before being released to her parents on July 3, 2018 as a healthy baby.

But just 11 days later, she was brought to the hospital with “clearly inflicted head trauma.”

An autopsy, which was released last month, shows the baby had 96 total fractures, including a skull fracture, 71 rib fractures, and 23 long bone fractures, KTRK reported.

Jazmine’s dad Jason Robin Jr. is charged with her murder, and her mother Katharine White is charged with injury to a child by omission.

