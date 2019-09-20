Balloon release held for Marshall ISD teen

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Family, friends, and students came together Friday evening to release balloons in honor of a teen who was killed in a car accident early Wednesday morning.

Hayden Blaylock, 17, was a member of the Marshall FFA and the Maverick football team. The teen was also an organ donor.

Marshall HS football head coach Jake Griedl says that Blaylock was one of the most dedicated players in the organization. “Hayden was a guy who had an unbelievable heart, one of the hardest workers on the team.”

“He was the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back. Doesn’t matter the situation. Whether good or bad. He found the good in everything.” said Griedl.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Blaylock crashed just before 6:30 a.m. on FM-1997 when his truck hit a wild hog, causing his vehicle to veer off the road and roll over several times.

Hayden’s funeral is set for Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2:00 p.m. inside of Marshall High’s Gymnasium.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.