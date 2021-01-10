BLOG: Snow event in Central Texas is over as concern shifts to ice overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The snow event that produced several inches across Central Texas is over. Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing as icy conditions become a concern for Sunday night.

Check our list of school closures and delays with potentially dangerous driving conditions on Monday morning.

9:20 p.m.

Austin Energy estimates around 8,000 customers are without power in the Austin area after restoring power to 4,000 customers in the Interstate 35 and St. John’s area.

8:50 p.m.

We had thundersnow in Austin on Sunday. Check out the video above sent to us by Abby Gapko in central Austin.

8:30 p.m.

Bevo in the snow (Photo: Silver Spurs Alumni Association)

No matter the temperature — University of Texas mascot Bevo always looks cool. The Silver Spurs Alumni Associated shared this photo with us of Bevo taking in the winter weather on Sunday.

8 p.m.

Austin Energy reports there are approximately 14,000 customers currently without power. Austin Energy is telling families, who need warm shelter on Sunday night, to take advantage of the City of Austin’s cold weather shelters.

7:25 p.m.

Williamson County offices will be closed to the public on Monday, the county said in a release.

6:30 p.m.

As of 6:25 p.m., Austin Energy reports there are 137 active outages, causing about 23,000 customers to be without power due to Sunday’s winter storm.

Crews will work through the night to restore power in order of emergencies and critical need.

5:30 p.m.

Around 33,000 Austin Energy customers are without power as of 5 p.m. Austin Energy says crews are working to restore power in the area, but are unable to give a good estimate of when power will return to all areas.

Additionally, Austin Energy says many of the outages are due to the snow accumulating on tree branches and pushing the limbs into power lines.

4:45 p.m.

At least for one day, you can ski in Austin! Check this out from Murchison Middle School in west Austin.

KXAN’s Nabil Remadna captured a skier on Sunday afternoon.

3:50 p.m.

Fayette County deputies are responding to “numerous accidents” across the county, according to Sheriff Keith Korenek.

There are several wrecks along Interstate 10, State Highway 290, State Highway 71. State Highway 77 is currently shut down just inside of Lavaca County due to a major accident blocking the entire roadway.

Sheriff Korenek is asking all to stay off the road to keep deputies safe.

3:40 p.m.

Caldwell County offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday, the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management announced.

COVID-19 test sites in Lockhart and Luling will reopen at 12 p.m. on Monday.

3:30 p.m.

Two power outages are currently affecting City of Georgetown customers, according to the City’s Facebook page. An estimated 4,000 customers are affected in Serenada area by an LCRA transmission outage and 1,000 customers are affected in the Quail Valley area due to a vehicle hitting a power pole.

Crews are responding to both outages. There’s no estimate on restoration yet.

3:15 p.m.

Austin Energy reports there are currently about 35,000 customers without power due to 129 active outages. Visit the Austin Energy Outage Map for information and resources.

3 p.m.

Several traffic signals near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Cameron Road are dark in all directions due to power outages in the area. Austin Transportation says drivers should treat the intersection as an all-way stop.

2:20 p.m.

Cold weather shelters have been activated for Sunday night, Austin Emergency Management announced. Single adults who need shelter should report to the Austin Central Library at 710 W. Cesar Chavez between 6 and 8 p.m. Families in need of shelter should report to the Downtown Salvation Army Shelter located at 501 E. Eighth St. by 6 p.m.

Austin HSEM says it will provide COVID-19 health screenings and temperature checks during registration for cold weather sheltering.

2:15 p.m.

Pflugerville ISD announced it will delay classes 90 minutes on Monday, Jan. 11, due to the weather and out of an abundance of caution. PfISD explains:

Elementary classes will start at 9:05 a.m.

Middle school classes will start at 9:50 a.m.

High school classes will start at 10:30 a.m.

Buses will operate regular routes, but on a 90-minute delay

School day will end at the normal time

Elgin ISD will be on a two-hour delay for Monday, Jan. 11. Families can visit elginisd.net for more information.

Smithville ISD will be on a two-hour delay for all campuses on Monday, Jan. 11 due to road conditions.

2 p.m.

Winter winds blowing in over Lake Travis in Point Venture.

1:40 p.m.

Austin Energy reports several power outages reported in the Austin-Travis County area, including:

About 2,603 customers affected in the South Congress area

About 196 customers affected in the Oak Hill area

About 154 customers affected in the East Riverside/East Oltorf area

About 3,028 customers affected near West Campus and downtown Austin near University of Texas

About 113 customers affected in Northwest Hills

About 161 customers affected between Allendale and Crestview

To see more outages and information about estimated restorations, visit the Austin Energy Outage Map.

One resident near 2222 and Mesa Drive captured a transformer blowing as power in the area went out.

1:30 p.m.

It’s still coming down in the Austin area. Here’s a look near Lakeline Mall.

1 p.m.

A serene scene as snow sticks to the streets in Oak Hill.

Kids playing in the snow in Woodcreek, Texas.

A wintry afternoon in Kyle, Texas.

Fayette County is being added to a Winter Weather Advisory for light wintry accumulations in the northern parts of the county.

12:15 p.m.

Snow falling on the Burnet Square in Burnet, Texas.

A winter wonderland at Hamilton Pool Road in Austin.

11:45 p.m.

The City of Austin announced all city pools will close at noon and reopen on Monday at 10 a.m.

11-year-old Natalie used a cookie cutter to make snow the shape of Texas (Courtesy of Mary Linton)

Cowboy snowman in Hutto yard (Courtesy of Daniel Stinson)

V. McIntosh walking dog in Williamson County (Courtesy of V McIntosh)

Snow in Mason, Texas (Courtesy of Ted Kerr)

6 foot tall snowman in Georgetown (Courtesy of Erin Spindler)

A serene scene in Davilla, Texas (Courtesy of Jamie Hill)

Building a snowman in Hutto (Courtesy of Monica Jackson)

Snow in Llano Ranch backyard (Courtesy of Ron Cunningham)

11:21 a.m.

Austin Energy is reporting that more than 8,000 households are without power amid the winter storm that arrived in Central Texas this morning.

Most of the homes affected by outages are on either side of I-35 in the St Johns neighborhood in central Austin. According to Austin Energy, about 5,500 homes in that area are without power.

Another 2,383 homes in northwest Austin, just west of US 183, have been affected by outages, as have just over 200 homes off Mount Bonnell Road. In west Austin.

A look at the snow from Mount Bonnell! Be careful out there the roads are slick! @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/0ZwRXRVYfG — Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN (@RemadnaKXAN) January 10, 2021

11 a.m.

Snow in a Hutto neighborhood (Courtesy of Sergio Martinez)

April the Golden Retriever plays in the snow in Round Rock (Courtesy of Melissa Adcock)

Snow on MoPac near 45 in Austin (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Snow on MoPac near 45 in Austin (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Backyard in Cedar Park (Courtesy of Ken Larson)

10:45 a.m.

Snow coming down in Round Rock.

Snow falling in Austin near the Arboretum.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans is in Cedar Park, where he says things have escalated.

“We’re up on 183 at the 45 flyovers and we actually have slushy accumulations on the roads and we have a full snow accumulation, a full white glaze on the 45 overpass from 183 to 45 in the Cedar Park area,” says Yeomans. “My photographer and I just saw someone had spun out and emergency crews were towing their vehicle. We also just saw two cars kiss bumpers as people appear to be driving a little bit too fast for the conditions.”

10:30 a.m.

🚨Many parts of Texas are seeing significant snowfall that will continue throughout the day.🚨



⚠️If you don’t have to be out on the roadways, please stay home.⚠️



For those who must travel:



✅Check Road Conditions at https://t.co/VJ67fGL6H2

✅Reduce Speed

✅Maintain Distance — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) January 10, 2021

10:16 a.m.

KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans is out and tracking the snow as it falls in Central Texas today.

“Even in downtown, as we’re just leaving the studio close to UT, rain has already transitioned pretty much over to this heavy, wet snow,” he said.

Snow at 183 and Duval in Austin.

10 a.m.

Snow falling in Manor.

Snow’s coming down in Point Venture.

9:45 a.m.

Jollyville in Northwest Hills (Courtesy of Rob Spurlin)

Snow on windshield in Round Rock (Courtesy of Gina Savarino)







Snow in Wells Branch (Courtesy of Matt Pore)

Yoda and Leia playing in the snow in Hutto (Courtesy of Louis Huff)

Snow in Round Rock (Courtesy of Dorothy Sheehan)

(Courtesy of Joe Merle)

9:26 a.m.

Snow falling in a Georgetown backyard.

Snow in a Taylor, Texas, field.

(Courtesy of Betssi Ochoa)

It’s the first snow for little Norah in Liberty Hill!

(Courtesy of Jennifer King)

9:10 a.m.

Snow/sleet in Pflugerville.

A wintry mix falling in Round Rock.

8:50 a.m.

Snow seen falling in Troy, Texas, near Temple.

Snow in Cedar Park.

8:30 a.m.

Snow in Mason, Texas (KXAN/Ted Kerr)

7:45 a.m.