Body cam shows Texas police rescuing family from overturned vehicle

IRVING, Texas (CNN/KTVT) – A terrifying night in Texas for a woman and her three small children after their SUV flips over, trapping them inside.

Police came to their rescue and it was all caught on camera.

It was around 10:00 p.m. on June 28 when officers responded to a call about an overturned vehicle.

When police got to the scene they found a family — consisting of 1 female adult and 3 children — still trapped inside.

When Officers Elliott and Jandrew arrived there were already several Good Samaritans trying to flip the vehicle right-side up — to no avail.

Irving police said they were proud “to bring the family to safety and comfort them in a terrifying situation.”

On their Facebook page the department also had a message for the people who were truly the first-responders at the scene, saying, “Thank you to the Good Samaritans who stopped to assist the officers that night. We are so glad that everyone walked away from the incident injury free.”

