Body of homicide victim found dumped on ETX road identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found on the side of a road in East Texas over the weekend, the victim of an apparent homicide.

According to the SCSO, deputies and investigators were called to a roadway on County Road 2020 around 11:00 p.m., where they found a man’s body on the side of the street. While examining the crime scene, authorities were able to identify the victim as 40-year-old Curtis A. Price II.

Investigators believe that Price’s body was taken to the location and dumped.

Price’s family members were notified and they were able to confirm Price’s identity from the tattoos on his body.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936.598.5601. Callers may remain anonymous.

