Boil advisory in effect following water main break in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Eastern Cass Water Supply is advising residents in McLeod to boil their water after a construction crew broke the water main.

According to the water supply company, customers that are affected by line break are starting at the intersection of FM 125 and FM 251, going west on FM 125, to the south end of Hwy 43 at Kildare Junction.

Eastern Cass Water also says county roads that are branching off of FM 125 West and Hwy 43 that will need to boil are CR 4347, 4346, 4448, 1888, 1887, 1786, and 1785.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

Anyone with questions concerning the boil advisory may contact Mitchell McCasland at (903) 796-2393. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call (512)239-4691.

