Boil advisory issued for ECWSC customers in Atlanta, TX area following water line break

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for customers of the East Cass Water Supply Corporation in the Atlanta, Texas area after a construction crew caused a break in a water line.

According to ECWSC, it happened when the crew was working on a “Wet Tie-in,” causing residents in the area to lose water pressure.

ECWSC water customers affected include those around the intersection of County Road 4810 and Farm Market 249 E., Farm Market 3129, County Road 4919 and County Road 4794.

In order to ensure the removal of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, TCEQ says water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

TCEQ says when it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same time as this notice.

If anyone has questions concerning this advisory can contact Mitchell McCasland at (903) 796-2393. Customers wishing to contact the TCEQ can call (512) 239-4691.

