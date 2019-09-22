Border Report Live Blog: Feet away from pedestrian fence in Arizona

The following live blog will be continuously updated throughout a 10-day BorderReport.com Tour. A team of journalists will travel more than 1,700 miles across four states telling impactful and unique stories along the US-Mexico border. The tour started Sunday, September 22 in San Diego and will end Tuesday, October 1 in Brownsville, Texas.

Tuesday 10:20 a.m. PT

After a two hour drive, we arrived at the port of entry in Lukeville, Arizona. For the first time, we were able to get within feet of the pedestrian wall. To this point, this appears to be the least secure wall or fence we’ve come across.

On the other side of the wall was armed Mexican security or law enforcement. He was sitting when we arrived on the US side. After spotting us, he blew a whistle and began to walk around the area.









Tuesday 7:00 a.m. PT

The BorderReport.com team is now traveling through Arizona. As you’ll see on the map below from RevealNews.org and the Center for Investigative Reporting, about one-third of the state has pedestrian fencing.

The majority of Arizona has vehicle barriers. This type of fencing is designed to keep cars from driving through the international line. As you can imagine, it’s not nearly as secure as fencing or a wall.

Other portions of the state have no fencing. It most cases, these are spots with very rough terrain.

Tuesday 5:55 a.m. PT

During Monday evening’s drive from California into Arizona, the BorderReport.com team as able to document the various types of fencing along the US-Mexico border. Anna Wiernicki and team drove as close to the border as possible visiting ports of entry using roadways that hugged the international line.

Tuesday 5:00 a.m. PT

Issues that are as politically divisive as immigration, the building of a border wall and enforcement of the border often draw negative impressions from the public about what these agents do in the field. During an exclusive interview with BorderReport.com, U.S. Border Patrol agents Justin Castregon said even the term wall vs. fence draws criticism.

“Whatever the kind of nomenclature is used, it’s important to remember that it is going to help us do our job much better and much safer. It’s not the one and only element that will help us to complete our mission but its a very big part of that,” Castregon said.

Click here to continue reading this revealing and eye-opening piece from Sandra Sanchez.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Justin Castregon on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, shows Border Report the Otay Mesa area of southern California where 14 miles of a secondary border wall are being built. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Monday 7:45 p.m. PT

The Border Report team traveled through California Monday afternoon arriving in Arizona shortly after dark. During the trip, they were able to document different styles of barriers in place to separate the United States and Mexico.

There’s no more road, but we’re close enough to see a pedestrian wall about 30 miles from Yuma. #BorderReport pic.twitter.com/5fqTCT3pVV — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) September 24, 2019

LIVE: The BorderReport.com Tour team is driving from California to Arizona right now and answering your questions about the trip LIVE: The BorderReport.com Tour team is driving from California to Arizona right now and answering your questions about the trip Posted by BorderReport on Monday, September 23, 2019

Monday 5:00 p.m. PT

More than 100,000 people cross the San Diego-Tijuana border every day to go to school, work, to see a doctor or to go shopping. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is one of the busiest land-border crossings in the world.

The cross-border commute is common. Jason Wells with the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce says a lot of U.S. residents choose to live in Mexico.

BorderReport.com’s Anna Wiernicki profiles the cross border commuting lifestyle.

Monday 4:15 p.m. PT

The immigration debate in the United States sometimes annoys middle-class Baja residents, but it doesn’t stop them from crossing the border to shop in San Diego.

Shopping centers like Las Americas Premium Outlets were packed with Spanish-speaking customers this weekend, some literally leaving with a suitcase full of clothes from stores like Old Navy, Levi’s and Nautica. BorderReport.com’s Julian Resendiz shows the impact they have on San Diego’s economy.

Monday 3:15 p.m. PT

As we continue our trip through California, we’re seeing an increased number of Border Patrol agents. That included a group of six agents and a dog looking through brush outside Campo. They wouldn’t tell us what they were doing.

Just went past about 6 agents walking the terrain. They wouldn’t tell us what they were doing. They had a dog with them. #BorderReport @AnnaEWiernicki pic.twitter.com/zsNKALBKEJ — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) September 23, 2019

Despite rough and mountainous terrain, one agent in a different location down the road says he regular sees people crossing. Where he was positioned there was no fence or barrier in place.

Monday 1:45 p.m. PT

We stopped in Tecate, California right along the border. A pedestrian fence is in place that appears to have 30 foot beams. However, there are spots without beams that look like they’d be easy to comprise. Even so, Border Patrol agents are on standby to quickly respond to the area.

Monday 1:15 p.m. PT

As we leave San Diego, we’re driving roughly 4 hours. Along the way, we’ll travel 170 miles along the California-Mexico border. According to an analysis from RevealNews.org, the majority of the barrier along the border in California is pedestrian fence. However, there are many spots with no border fence or simply a vehicle fence. We’ll do our best to stop and document the different types of border barriers along the way.

Monday 11:10 a.m. PT

Our BorderReport.com Tour crew spoke with dozens of people who come from Mexico each day to work in the United States. In many cases, these workers are Americans who live across the border to save money.

Click the video above to hear from reporter Anna Wiernicki and photojournalist Ozzie Carrillo.

Monday 10:45 a.m. PT

A privately funded airport terminal called Cross Border Xpress is a unique port of entry that allows only airline passengers using the Tijuana International Airport to cross from the United States to Mexico, and it generates enough revenue to pay the salaries of all the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who work there.

Reporter Sandra Sanchez takes us inside this port of entry by air.

The Cross Border Xpress terminal can be seen behind the border wall. The terminal connects airline passengers to Tijuana International Airport via an exclusive port of entry in San Diego. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Monday 9:50 a.m. PT

BorderReport.com’s Sandra Sanchez is getting an up-close look at the border wall and the various types of fencing being used. She’ll be traveling with the Border Patrol for the next few hours.

3 types of @CBP border fences used since 90s shown here including new 30-ft wall #BorderReport pic.twitter.com/JH7qcjbR14 — Sandra Sanchez (@SandraESanchez) September 23, 2019

To the left is Rijuana. The end of the @CBP border wall in Otay Mesa, Calif #Borderreport pic.twitter.com/fYropUatZy — Sandra Sanchez (@SandraESanchez) September 23, 2019

Monday 9:30 a.m. PT

On a Monday morning, you’ll find roughly 100,000 people coming through the San Ysidro port of entry into the U.S. from Mexico for work. In some cases, people travel hours to get to work. Lorena Soto is one of them.

Soto tells BorderReport.com she commutes about an hour from Mexico and then travels an additional few hours by bus to Beverly Hills. She’ll work there for the week and then return to Mexico on Friday.

From 4am to 8pm private shuttles drive passengers from the border to Los Angeles, about 20 trips per day. #borderreport pic.twitter.com/2wfnjflALn — Ozzie Carrillo (@ozziecarr) September 23, 2019

Monday 9:05 a.m. PT

The mayor of Imperial Beach, California is in Washington, D.C. this morning preparing to meet with officials to discuss sewage and toxic chemicals flowing into the United States – specifically his beach on the border.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina told Border Report that he has meetings at the White House scheduled on Tuesday with top officials who he hopes will help this situation.

Sandra Sanchez explains the issue, the response from Mexico and why the mayor is demanding the issue be addressed right now.

A sign at Imperial Beach forbids swimming on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, because of sewage contamination, which officials say come from Tijuana, Mexico. The beaches here are closed about 300 days per year because of pollution. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Monday 8:30 a.m. PT

Our Border Report crew is in multiple places this morning tracking a variety of stories focused on employment opportunities in the U.S. Julian Resendiz is looking at day laborers and the controversy associated with practices in San Diego. Anna Wiernicki is speaking with people who commute to the U.S. each day from Mexico.

.@AnnaEWiernicki is at the border speaking with commuters who come in from Mexico each day. #BorderReport pic.twitter.com/eTS7Bdy7f5 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) September 23, 2019

Sandra Sanchez will be spending the day with the Border Patrol in San Diego. To get updates from her throughout her travels, be sure you’re following her on Twitter.

Sandra Sanchez heads into the U.S. Homeland Security Office in San Diego.

Riding along with the San Diego Border Patrol today. Let’s roll #BorderReport pic.twitter.com/EBYFphtIk6 — Sandra Sanchez (@SandraESanchez) September 23, 2019

Monday 6:30 a.m. PT

The BorderReport.com Tour truck is equipped with seven cameras to allow for an engaging and interactive experience as we travel the border. If you’re watching coverage on a Nexstar station, evening reports in newscasts will likely originate from the vehicle.

We’ll also produce nightly streams as the crew travels from point to point. If you’d like to ask questions, you can do so on our Facebook Live feeds or use the hashtag #BorderReport on Twitter.

Monday 5:40 a.m. PT

When she was a senior in high school, Dulce Garcia knew what to do with her life: go to college and get a degree, go to law school and make a million dollars by the time she turned 30. However, life doesn’t always work out as planned.

As she matured, Garcia found herself drawn to the group Border Angels. As part of this organization, she’s focusing her empowerment on providing legal, educational and community services to unauthorized immigrants already living here and delivering humanitarian aid to migrants coming across the border.

As our Julian Resendiz found out, the latter enterprise is bringing her as face to face with America’s deep-seeded divisions on illegal immigration.

Monday 5:00 a.m. PT

The BorderReport.com Tour crew is up earlier than usual to document workers who commute across the border each morning.

Local business leaders told BorderReport.com’s Anna Wiernicki tens of thousands of people cross each day. In many cases, they’re doing so for economic opportunities.

Sunday 6:50 p.m. PT

Where the border wall begins in San Diego, you’ll find two very different places. The American side centers around enforcement and border agents. On the Mexican side, you’ll find commerce like a Walmart, Starbucks and Dairy Queen.

Despite the different landscapes between that portion of San Diego and Tijuana, there’s a park at the border that brings people together. This is especially true on Sundays when they hold a cross border church celebration.

Anna Wiernicki filed this unique look at the service — and how plans were disrupted Sunday due to an incident.

As noted at the bottom of Sunday’s blog, you’ll see two walls in Friendship Park. It’s not uncommon to see Mexicans peering through the steel beams. On the U.S. side, people aren’t allowed to walk directly up to the fence.

Sunday 3:05 p.m. PT

Friendship Park closed its gates at 2 p.m. They’ll open again next Saturday for people to have the opportunity to greet friends and loved ones in Mexico.

At this point, only a few people remain in the U.S. side of the park. However, parkgoers in San Diego can smell what’s cooking on the other side of the wall. Loud music and the smell of freshly cooked food fill the area.

Two very different scenes on each side of the border wall in San Diego.



Mexico 🇲🇽 (L) and USA 🇺🇸 (R) #BorderReport pic.twitter.com/6UqhPCuoVU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) September 22, 2019

Sunday 1:45 p.m. PT

Because of what was described by Border Patrol agents as an “incident,” Pastor Fanestil had to conduct Sunday service through two walls. He spoke on the American side of the border through a speaker on the Mexican side.

Some people in San Diego who came hoping to take part in the service expressed frustration while looking on from afar.

Sunday 1:15 p.m. PT

A few minutes from now, Pastor John Fanestil will co-host a cross-border church service. He’ll stand on one side of the border wall presenting the service while a Mexican pastor does the same on his side of the wall.

In most cases, only 10 people are allowed into the service on the U.S. side. Others will outside of a gate and look on. Dozens are expected to participate in Mexico.

In this clip, Pastor Fenestil describes the history of serving communion at the wall.

Sunday 12:30 p.m. PT

One very unique thing about the border wall in San Diego: it comes right out of the ocean. Photojournalist Ozzie Carrillo captured these standout images of the 18-foot high structure.

PIC: @JulianDFW sits down with @Border_Angels to discuss the issues they see regularly on the US-Mexico border. #BorderReport pic.twitter.com/YZheC5u7KV — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) September 22, 2019

Sunday 10:30 a.m. PT

Our first stop was at Friendship Park which is located inside Border Field State Park in San Diego. During select times on the weekends, people can walk directly up to the wall to potentially interact with loved ones and family members.

At Friendship Park in SD watching people in Mexico swimming while few on US side are. Sign explains why, Border Patrol says Mexican side not as contaminated. #borderreport pic.twitter.com/Je3tgIX3HR — Christopher Berg (@cbergnews) September 22, 2019

Sunday 8:30 a.m. PT

Our journey along the US-Mexico border begins in San Diego where President Trump visited Thursday to tout new border wall construction that replaced an easily comprised portion of fencing built in the 1990s.

The 14 miles of wall was originally proposed by the Obama administration and funded by the Trump administration in 2017. This fencing is 18 feet tall and been labeled a “world class security system” by the president.

During Thursday’s stop in San Diego, Trump highlighted features of the wall, which he said have been studied by three other countries. He said the wall absorbs heat — “You can fry an egg on that wall.” The concrete goes deep into the ground to prevent tunneling. And agents can see through it to spot possible threats on the Mexican side of the border, he said.

“When the wall is built, it will be virtually impossible to come over illegally, and then we’re able to take border control and put them at points of entry,” Trump said.

Construction actively continues on a secondary fence in San Diego. This portion features 30-foot beams. It’s roughly 20 feet north of the primary wall. Construction is expected to be complete in January 2020.

Mapping from Reveal News and the Center for Investigating Reporting shows the intricate layers of fencing along the border in San Diego. The barriers in and around San Diego are pedestrian fences.

(The Associated Press contributed to this update)

