Bowie Co. confirms 31st COVID-19 death, 18 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 31st COVID-19 death and 18 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 511, 226 recoveries and 31 deaths.

There are also 254 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, July 21:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 511

Recoveries – 226

Deaths – 31

Ages

0-19 – 42

20-29 – 81

30-39 – 83

40-49 – 83

50-59 – 67

60-69 – 68

70-79 – 59

80+ 0 – 28

Gender

Male – 229

Female – 282

The City of Texarkana, Texas is closing the Southwest Center until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. One employee has tested positive, and the rest of the staff is being tested as well. Texarkana Senior Services will continue distributing free hot meals to local seniors every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the back of the Southwest Center in the turnaround driveway.

Please note two meals are given away on Mondays and Wednesdays, one hot meal and one frozen, to help with food on those days’ services aren’t offered.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Cass County has reported two new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 92 cases with 50 recoveries and two deaths. Cass County currently has 40 active cases.

Gov. Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here:

As businesses are reopening, the EOC has received several calls seeking advice on what to do if there is a confirmed or suspected employee with COVID-19. Guidance for businesses can be found at the CDC website at the following link:

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed here

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

