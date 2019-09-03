Burns bans in place in East Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot temperatures and dry conditions have led to burn bans in East Texas.

Burn bans have been put in place in both Harrison and Marion Counties.

According to the Harrison County order, outdoor burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas of the county with exceptions for outdoor cooking in enclosed pits or grills or with the permission of the Commissioners Court or County Judge. Outdoor burning in barrels is specifically prohibited.

Violation of the burn ban is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The ArkLaTex could again be dealing with triple-digit heat later in the week.

